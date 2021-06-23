Spokane Valley collision blocks left lane of I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A collision in Spokane Valley is blocking the left lane of eastbound I-90 where one car is facing the wrong direction.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the collision is just east of the Argonne Rd. interchange.
They added people should expect delays through and use caution.
This is a developing story
