Spokane Valley City Council appoints new city manager

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley City Council announced they promoted John Hohman to be the new city manager.

This comes after the previous city manager, Mark Calhoun, retired at the end of 2021.

Hohman has served as a development services manager, director of community and economic development, and deputy city manager. He’s been with the city for more than 18 years and has worked on a variety of different projects in Spokane Valley.

The council credited Hohman with helping transform Spokane Valley’s Permit Center. The council says Hohman made it easier for developers to start and complete city projects on schedule. He also helped install new roads and sewer infrastructure in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area.

“I’m honored that they have chosen me for this position and feel I’m well qualified to step into this new role as my background aligns very well with the council’s priorities,” said Hohman.

Hohman will now report directly to the seven-member City Council and manage the daily operations of the city.

