Spokane Valley church raising money to eliminate millions in medical debt, and there’s still time to donate
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A local church is doing everything in its power to help those in need this holiday.
Valley Real Life Church has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to help pay off medical debt for families across the region undergoing financial hardship.
Every $1 donated to the church fundraiser will pay off $100 in medical debt. As of Thursday morning, community members had managed to raise over $128,000 of the church’s $200,000 goal.
The money will go to help people who make less than two times the federal poverty level and have no other way to pay off their bills.
There’s still time to donate. VRL Church is accepting donations through January. CLICK HERE to learn more.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.