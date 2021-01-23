Spokane Valley church raises enough to erase $30 million in medical debt for locals in need

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley church is making sure medical debt is one less thing families have to worry about during this pandemic.

Valley Real Life Church set out with the goal to raise $200,000 back in December. The fundraiser wrapped up with the church exceeding that goal with a total of $300,000 raised.

That’s enough money to pay off $30 million of medical debt for people in the Inland Northwest, thanks to a partnership with RIP Medical Debt, which vowed to match each dollar raised with $100.

“In the middle of COVID, we realized medical issues are the big thing, and people are just wrestling with that,” said Steve Allen, with the church.

Valley Real Life Church has no control over who receives the money. RIP Medical Debt will work with hospitals and medical centers to decide that.

The money will go to help people who make less than two times the federal poverty level and have no other way to pay off their bills.

