Spokane Valley apartment fire displaces one person

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An apartment fire on N Bowdish Rd displaced one person Monday morning.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at the Eagle Point Apartments around 6 a.m.

Multiple people in the apartment complex called 911 to report heavy smoke coming from a unit.

Two people in nearby units tried to knock down the flames with fire extinguishers but were not successful.

A total of 12 fire units responded and were able to quickly put out the fire without it spreading to adjacent units.

No one was injured and the person displaced in the fire is being assisted with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

