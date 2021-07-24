Spokane Tribe Casino to hold job fair

by Matthew Kincanon

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — If you’re looking for a job, Spokane Tribe Casino will be holding a job fair next week with some tempting bonuses.

They will be looking to fill over a dozen different positions, which will come with some bonuses. There is a signing bonus that can go up to $750, dealers get to keep their own tips, plus $100 to show up to work.

Available positions include benefits representatives, cooks, dealers, EVS attendants, EVS supervisor, heavy cleaning crew, host/hostess, human resources management trainee, IT tech, revenue audit, security officers, sous chef, staff accountant and stewards.

The fair will be on Wednesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

