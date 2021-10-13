Spokane Tribe Casino to hold cash drawings on Saturdays

by Matthew Kincanon

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Feeling lucky? The Spokane Tribe Casino will be holding cash drawings on the weekends throughout October.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 16, the casino will choose 16 winners as part of its “Pumpkin Patch Prizes Cash Drawings.”

The casino said two winners will be chosen every 30 minutes and they will get their share of over $43,000 in cash prizes.

The drawings will be held every Saturday from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

