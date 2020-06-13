Spokane Transit to resume fare collection in July

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit will resume collecting passenger fares in July, it announced Friday.

Beginning July 1, passengers will also be able to board from the front of the bus again. The announcement comes in anticipation that Spokane will near or enter phase 3 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan around the end of June.

Spokane Transit Authority temporarily suspended fare collection back in March, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington.

STA is currently in the process of installing barriers between coach operators and passengers i 10 of its busses. The plan is to eventually expand the barriers fleet-wide.

Passengers are still asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while on board. STA will continue its increased cleaning operations.

Door-to-door services will also continue to be offered to seniors 60 and older. You can call 509-328-1552 to learn more.

Passengers interested in buying a pass before July can purchase one starting Monday, June 15, at the STA Plaza or by clicking here.

STA says it will also offer replacements to passengers whose passes were cut short back in March because of the pandemic. You can call 509-328-RIDE for more information.

