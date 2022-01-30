Spokane Transit, city receives $405k grant to improve Division Street

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane, Spokane Transit, and Spokane County received a $405,000 grant to provide new benefits for Division Street.

The Federal Transit Administration provided the city with a Transit-Oriented Development Planning grant. The hope is that the grant will create affordable housing, quick and reliable bus transit, and more jobs on the Division Street corridor.

“We are enhancing the Division Street corridor as a critical part of better meeting how our city lives, moves, and works,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. “This includes addressing attainable housing and transit equity considerations to support a healthy, active, and thriving future for our community.”

All future plans for the street will be made in coordination with businesses, neighborhoods, and property owners in the area.

The city has already done multiple framework studies on how to improve local transit. They hope to use future funding to improve many more busy streets in Spokane.

