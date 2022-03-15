Spokane Transit Authority wants to make getting down I-90 easier

STA says traffic congestion is becoming a daily occurrence on 1-90 and they hope to provide more options for commuters.

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Spokane region is growing and the Spokane Transit Authority has plans to improve traffic along the busiest corridor in the area. The I-90/Valley High-Performance Transit Project will implement new and improved routes along 1-90 in greater Spokane Valley, including Millwood and Liberty Lake.

“We want to overall help improve the capacity of the transportation system and allow people the option to use transit not just during the peak periods but throughout the week and weekends, and really make it a viable option to commute,” Spokane Transit Authority Director of Planning and Development Karl Otterstrom said.

The project includes a number of elements, such as nine additional weekend services, a new transit center, an expansion to the park and ride east of Sullivan Road, and other amenities.

The plan also includes a two-year pilot program that would extend bus service to Post Falls and Coeur’ D Alene, which depends on a regional partnership.

STA says the project also aims to increase access to job sites such as the Amazon in Spokane Valley.

The project is a part of STA’s Moving Forward Plan, which was passed by voters in 2016.

The plan allows 25 projects over a 10 year period to support public transit across the region.

The survey for the current phase of the planning effort is available for is open until the end of March. STA will then share the information they receive with the public in late spring.

STA will be asking for another round of feedback again at that time.

