Spokane thrift store collecting clothes, shoes for Afghan refugees

by Erin Robinson

Matthias Schrader A recently evacuated young Afghan boy carries a child at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The largest American military community overseas housed thousands of Afghan evacuees in an increasingly crowded tent city.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane thrift shop is partnering with the US Military to collect and distribute clothing to refugees recently evacuated from Afghanistan.

Global Neighborhood Thrift Store, located at the corner of Trent and Hamilton, is asking the Spokane community to donate clothing and paired sneakers.

“Most of these refugees were forced to evacuate with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” the thrift store said in a release. “While the military has been able to secure food and shelter for these refugees, they are in desperate need of clothing.”

Global Neighborhood is asking for people to donate during a Saturday drive. It will be held at the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their staff will then sort, bale and prepare the clothing to be shipped.

The goal is to collect 40,000 pounds of clothing to send to Afghan refugees.

Meantime, World Relief Spokane is preparing to welcome and support around 200 Afghan refugees. It is not clear when they will arrive, but Executive Director Mark Finney said more information, including how the community can support them, will be available in the coming days.

