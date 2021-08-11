Spokane temporarily opening cooling centers as heat hits the city

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Inland Northwest is heating back up this week, with Wednesday’s high temperatures forecast to get close to triple digits.

The City of Spokane is prepared to help keep people cool by activating its network of 1,000 spaces in central and in-neighborhood cooling centers.

City leaders said the cooling centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel and will remain open until the forecasted high drops below 95 degrees. Right now, that’s looking like that kind of cooldown won’t happen until the weekend. Spokane Public Library locations are also open and available as cooling resources.

“We encourage people who need a little relief from the heat over the next few days to use the central cooling center or visit a neighborhood library branch,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Both options have proven to be good options for people who need a break.”

City leaders encouraged people to plan ahead and be prepared for the upcoming heat. People should also check in on their friends, family and neighbors to make sure they are okay as temperatures rise.

