Spokane teen with brain cancer gets ‘hopeful’ news from doctors

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jaden Baer, a 16-year-old Mead High School student, was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor on February 20. Since going to the Seattle for appointments, doctors have changed the severity of his case.

The north Spokane teenager diagnosed with what was believed to be an inoperable brain tumor has even more hope now than he did before.

Jaden received his second biopsy results and met with doctors in Seattle on Wednesday. About 40 doctors from across the region looked at Jaden’s file before the meeting and now says his tumor isn’t growing as quickly as they had originally thought. It was diagnosed as a Grade 4 tumor and has now been downgraded to Grade 2.

Doctors at Seattle Children’s Hospital are now thinking he could do proton radiation for six weeks of treatment.

Once radiation is finished, for the first time, surgery may possible if the tumor shrinks.

“Doctors are now very hopeful,” a post in the GoFundMe said. “The prayers are working, so please continue to pray for Jaden!! This truly is a miracle and we need many more.”

Doctors originally told Jaden he had between four and nine months to live, but Jaden and his family have hope he’s go past the date he was given.

Since 4 News Now first told Jaden’s story, an outpouring of support from the community has come in. He’s also received many offers in helping him complete his bucket list.

