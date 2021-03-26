Spokane teen battling brain tumor wakes up after hospitalization

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jaden Baer has once again proved he is a fighter.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in February 2020. He was given nine months to live, but he outlived those odds and on Friday made it over another hurdle.

Baer was hospitalized a week ago with a major blood clot leading to his heart. His mother, Jessica Eckersley, said he had been sleeping and heavily sedated for the past few days, but he woke up on Friday.

Eckersley said her son was taken off a ventilator Friday morning and has been breathing on his own. He is hoarse from the tube in his throat, but he is aware of his family’s presence and has been talking.

Baer was visiting a friend in Texas when the blood clot was found. He remains in the hospital there as he continues to recover.

