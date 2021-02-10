Spokane teachers hosting second fundraiser with SNAP for families in need

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane teachers are holding their second Keep the Lights on Spirit competition, but they can’t do it without your help!

Last year, they raised $21,000 for SNAP’s Emergency Energy Assistance program. Those donations helped nearly 100 families living in Spokane.

Many teachers donated their stimulus checks to the cause, along with donations from the community. This year, Spokane teachers hope to raise $25,000.

The campaign provides a little healthy competition between schools in the area – all for a good cause. They say it’s all in an effort to help their students who are already going through a tough time.

“I love to help people. I think all teachers get a pretty big boost out of that. We wouldn’t be in this job if we weren’t,” said Jennifer Showalter, Teacher at Lewis and Clark High School.

Showalter helped organize the fundraiser last year. She posted a video to YouTube last week encouraging people to participate in the challenge once again.

You don’t need to be a teacher to give back. All you need to do is text LIGHTSON to 71777. You’ll then select the school of your choice. Your donation will go towards that schools challenge tally. Donations for the campaign will run through February 26, 2021.

