Spokane teacher wins HEINZ burger contest for Triple Pickle Burger

SPOKANE, Wash. — Out of hundreds of submissions sent in July, a Spokane teacher was crowned winner of Heinz’s first-ever “Head Burger Artist.”

Jessica Haynes created the winning Triple Pickle Smash Burger. She designed it with her husband Michael, who is an art teacher.

The burger is made with fresh pickles and fried pickles, homemade remoulade made with Heinz relish, two patties and melted swiss cheese, all topped with a tiny pickle.

Courtesy of Jazmyne Williams. ICF Next

This summer Heinz challenged people to use the brand’s sauces and create their own design for a burger. Participants would send a picture of it for a chance to win $25,000, a lifetime supply of Heinz sauces, and travel with a friend to taste test the best burgers the U.S. has to offer at three locations. They were also promised the opportunity to travel to Heinz headquarters to consult on its next condiment innovation.

“The fact that my ‘Triple Pickle’ burger won the hearts and bellies of America’s condiment lovers is a big dill,” Jessica said. “I’ve been a lifelong pickle lover and couldn’t be more honored to be named the first ever HEINZ Head Burger Artist. This will earn me some serious burger cred with my students!”

The couple planned out the design of the burger in a “Burger Book,” which contained a collection of potential burger creations. They tested their ideas during the summer and often had them for breakfast.

Courtesy of Jazmyne Williams. ICF Next

Jessica and Michael will travel to New York City and Hawaii on the burger tour, and she is excited to consult on the next condiment innovation at Heinz headquarters. As for the $25,000, Jessica plans to put it toward a getaway or property on the water that her family can use during the summer.

If you want to get your hands on this winning burger, you can buy one at McRuins starting next week.

