Spokane Symphony virtual concert series kicks off Friday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony is back for the first time in more than a year.

The orchestra kicks off their virtual spring concert series on Friday.

The concerts, which will debut on Vimeo, are not just musicians on stage playing classical music. Instead, they are a combination of “music and ideas,” and each has a theme. All five of the concerts include chats with orchestra musicians and local experts about how the theme is expressed in other disciplines.

Friday’s concert explores the folk roots of music and culture, and debuts at noon.

More information on tickets can be found here.

