Spokane Symphony to require vaccine proof, negative COVID tests for concert-goers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Symphony concert goers will be expected to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test this season.

The policy goes into effect on September 7 and also includes mandatory mask-wearing.

“On the inside, some of our orchestra members have the inability to be vaccinated or some of our staff, and we felt like that might be the case with our public, as well,” said Executive Director Jeff vom Saal. “So as long as there is a test taken within a certain proximity of time, right now, we feels that’s an acceptable way to go.”

People choosing to supply a negative COVID test must take it within 48 hours of concert admission. It must also be administered by a healthcare provider or pharmacy. Self-administered or over-the-counter tests will not be accepted.

The Spokane Symphony’s 76th season begins on Saturday, September 18 with Masters 1, “The Return of the Symphony.”

