Spokane Symphony to play Ukraine national anthem Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony is showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Spokane Symphony will open its Sunday Masterworks 6 concert at The Fox Theater with the Ukraine national anthem.

“We’re playing the Ukraine national anthem in solidarity with people who are dying in Ukraine,” said Music Director James Lowe.

The orchestra also played the anthem during Saturday night’s Masterworks concert, receiving tons of applause and a standing ovation before the concert even began.

Lowe also quoted notable composer Leonard Bernstein, saying, “This is our reply to violence—to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than before.”

The Spokane Symphony will perform at the Fox Theater again at 3:00 p.m., and will play the anthem from about 3:05-3:07 p.m. before Masterworks 6 begins.

