Spokane Symphony to hold Labor Day concert at Pavilion

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for something to do during Labor Day weekend, why not go see a concert at the Pavilion.

Spokane Symphony and conductor, James Lowe, will be performing at Riverfront Park on Monday, Sept. 6, for their Labor Day concert. Best of all, it’s free.

On Facebook they said chairs will be available in front of the stage on a first-come, first-served basis. You can also bring blankets, beach towels and low-backed lawn chairs.

However, in order to attend, you must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test with 72 hours. Mask are recommended, but not required.

They said there are no COVID protocols for kids ages 12 and under 3.

The concert will start at 6 p.m.

