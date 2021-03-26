Spokane Symphony show their Zag spirit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Spokane Symphony have started rehearsing once again and made sure to take a few minutes at Thursday’s rehearsal to give the Zags a shout out.

Watch the video below:

The symphony is gearing up for their virtual spring concerts with Music Director James Lowe. They will debut on April 2 on-demand.

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is heading to the Sweet 16 and will play Creighton on Sunday at 11:10 a.m.

