Spokane Symphony says flight cancellations force conductor change for New Year’s Eve concert

SPOKANE, Wash.– Flight delays and cancelations around the world are having an effect on events happening right here Inland Northwest.

The Spokane Symphony said its Music Director James Lowe wouldn’t be able to get back to Spokane in time for the New Year’s Eve concert because of international flight cancelations. Many airlines blame a rise in the omicron variant for why there are so many cancelations over the holiday weekend.

“I’m extremely disappointed that another year will pass without being able to personally share the joy of Beethoven’s Ninth with Spokane. Unfortunately, having visited my family for Christmas, the current travel disruptions have made it impossible for me to get back to Spokane in time,” Lowe said in a press release.

The show must go on.

Former Music Director and Conductor Laureate Eckart Preu will step in to conduct.

The New Year’s Eve concert of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony will be at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. Tickets are available here.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because workers were infected.

That isn’t the only reason people traveling to the Northwest are having a hard time catching a flight. Many trips were canceled on Sunday and Monday because of winter weather hitting the area.

