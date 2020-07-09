Spokane Symphony director of artistic administration resigns when confronted with controversial tweets

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who runs the Spokane Symphony’s Artistic Administration resigned on Wednesday, when she was confronted about a series of controversial tweets believed to be linked to her.

Bethany Cotter had been with the Spokane Symphony for 10 years. She was responsible for creating programs- like the Music of Harry Potter and Star Wars- to get more people interested in the Symphony.

Cotter reportedly posted comments about Black Lives Matter supporters, calling them ‘a disease.’

Other tweets said people who wear masks are ‘idiots,’ and spoke of a plan to force vaccines and microchips on all Americans.

One fan started making her tweets public, saying he liked the Symphony but not racism.

Those tweets have since been taken down.

4 News Now reached out to the Spokane Symphony and Executive Director Jeff Vom Saal, who said Cotter resigned when confronted with the tweets, which violated symphony policy.

“This is not okay,” said Vom Saal. “The statements she made are difficult to justify. We have the ability to take a stand and make a difference and we take that seriously.”

