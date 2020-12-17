Spokane Symphony celebrating New Year’s Eve with virtual concert

SPOKANE, Wash. — Listening to the Spokane Symphony on New Year’s Eve is a holiday tradition for many and that will still be possible this year.

Instead of an in-person concert, the symphony will hold a virtual event with a few special guests.

“During the pandemic, we can’t put the full orchestra on the stage of Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, nor can we have a live audience yet, so we have planned a wonderful virtual variety of classical music, performed by the string section, live-on-tape from the Fox Theater, and led by Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski,” said Music Director James Lowe.

The concert will also include a pre-recorded version of Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher” by the Spokane Symphony brass section.

Nationally-acclaimed singer Cami Bradley will perform three songs and best-selling author Jess Walter will share an inspirational message for the new year.

“New Year’s Eve with the Spokane Symphony & Friends” will be hosted by Lowe, as well as Terrain co-founders Luke Baumgarten and Ginger Ewing.

The online event kicks off on December 31 at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here and are free to healthcare workers, as well as those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

