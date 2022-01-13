Spokane Symphony cancels weekend concerts because of COVID concerns

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony has canceled two of their upcoming concerts because of COVID-19 concerns.

This weekend’s Masterworks 4: Eckart Returns concerts, scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m, will be not be played.

Masterworks 4 was a highly anticipated concert as former Spokane Symphony conductor Eckart Preu was set to return to conduct the orchestra.

A release from the symphony said the concerts will be rescheduled, but did not provide specific dates.

