Spokane Symphony, Black Violin, and more events coming up at the Fox Theater

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox has some great shows scheduled next month.

Now that live concerts and events are back at the theater, there may be some live music you won’t want to miss!

On March 5-6, the Spokane Symphony performs their Masterworks 6: The Genesis of the SSO. The local orchestra is celebrating its 75th anniversary by performing some of its earliest works. Their most talented musicians will play some of SSO’s greatest and oldest hits.

There is also Black Violin on Mar. 3, where classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) perform a unique blend of classical and hip-hop music. They have multiple records that broke the top ten on Billboard charts, and have collaborations with Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys.

Other events for March include:

Mar. 7: Acapella group Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour

Mar. 9: National Geographic Live: “Untamed”

Mar. 19: Spokane Symphony Special: Carmina Burana

Mar. 20: Spokane Youth Symphony: Rejoice In Artistry

Mar. 23: Julia Sweeney: Older & Wilder – Live Taping

Mar. 30: Glenn Miller Orchestra

There will be plenty more events during May, but with the loaded schedule in March, it might be hard to follow up.

You can get tickets and view showtimes here.

READ: Spokane Arena hints at big concert announcement

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.