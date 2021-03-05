Spokane Symphony announces virtual Spring concert series

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will perform five concerts that will each be available on-demand in April.

‘Overtones: Connecting Music, Art & Science’ will consist of five 90-minute concerts, including video segments and interviews with members of the Spokane Symphony.

“The Covid pandemic prevents us from gathering together for live music concerts, but presents an opportunity to create new ways of connecting and exploring ideas. Since just filming a concert can be rather uninspiring, we wanted to do something different,” said Music Director James Lowe, who returns to Spokane next week to begin directing the series.

You can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, and can view the series as soon as April 2.

Tickets can be bought HERE.

