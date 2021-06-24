Spokane Symphony announces three outdoor summer concerts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony is back!

After being unable to play live concerts for the past year, the Symphony has announced a new summer lineup.

The orchestra will play three outdoor concerts at different venues this summer and will release plans for the 76th season very soon.

The schedule is as follows:

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars: Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Brick West Brewing Co. Plaza: Wednesday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Beacon Hill Catering and Events: Wednesday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

Two free Labor Day weekend concerts are also in the works.

“Words cannot express how happy the Spokane Symphony is to be returning to live music in Spokane! It’s been a long time, and we’ve missed playing music for everyone,” said Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal.

The Spokane Symphony’s last live performance was at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on March 7, 2020. In April, the orchestra announced a series of virtual spring concerts, which debuted on Vimeo.

von Saal said the Symphony is grateful for the community’s support over the past year and a half, and that the musicians are looking forward to playing for an audience again soon.

Tickets for the summer concerts go on sale Friday at noon.

