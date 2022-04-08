‘Spokane-style pizza’ TikTok video has natives confused

by Erin Robinson

Screenshot: Mythical Kitchen

SPOKANE, Wash. – Is there really such a thing as “Spokane-style pizza?”

If you’ve been on the internet at all the past few days, you’ve probably come across a TikTok video by the account “Mythical Kitchen,” where chef Josh Scherer prepares the mysterious dish.

So what makes it “Spokane style?” Apparently, fry sauce, canned salmon, bell peppers, onions and fresh strawberries. Yes, strawberries.

Made Spokane-style pizza and honestly it’s my new favorite. So good. pic.twitter.com/tdT8MqoFhx — Josh Scherer (@MythicalChef) April 6, 2022

We’re not sure about the combination… but we are glad he at least pronounced “Spokane” and “Coeur d’Alene” properly.

We’d like to know: Would you try it?

