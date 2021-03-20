Spokane students and restaurants find ways to cheer on the Zags thousands of miles away

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the NCAA championship totally shut off from the outside world inside a bubble in Indianapolis, the community is finding ways to cheer on the team from home.

In a normal year, Zags fans would swarm to wherever the game was being played at. Gonzaga seniors Zach Walls and Kyle Ridgway have talked about making a trip to the championship for years now. They were devastated when last year’s hometown game was canceled, so they’re just happy there’s a game this year, even if they can’t be there for it.

“As disappointing as it is, I’m still happy that these guys get to do what they love and still have the opportunity to play in a tournament after we didn’t get to have one last year,” Walls said.

“As a senior at Gonzaga, this is our last time being students here watching the games, and I think this is the best team we’ve ever had, so I’m super excited to watch,” Ridgway said.

They plan to watch the games at home on their projector, cook some food with friends and enjoy the experience.

Local restaurants near the university also want to be there for students, creating an experience as good as the game.

“I think a lot of the students are bummed too that they can’t go anywhere and that the Kennel is not open, so we want to try to create the environment here for them,” said Brittany Propp, the manager at the Logan Tavern.

Last year, Logan’s was shut down, so they’re making the most of getting to host fans during the exciting week. They’ll have weekly specials and will have always have the games playing on their tv’s.

“We kind of want a vibe where you’re as close to the game as you can be. We’re in the Gonzaga neighborhood,” Propp said. “There’s red and blue everywhere; we’ll have the tv turned up as loud as it can go. Anything’s better than last year.”

On Monday, Washington moves into Phase 3, so Logan’s Tavern and other local restaurants will be able to operate at 50% capacity which means more fans can go out to cheer on the Zags to a national title.

READ: Zags excited to play in front of fans at NCAA tournament

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.