Spokane student absence rates rise while schools remain open

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 6,000 students did not show up to Spokane schools Wednesday and that number is climbing.

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard says student absence rates ranged between 10% to 20% in the past few weeks.

However, in the Coeur d’Alene School District student absences are much lower. Around 7% of their students are not showing up, that being the weekly average.

Spokane West Valley School District saw an overall student absence rate of 13%, with the percentage varying from building to building. One school in the district saw 7% of students missing, while another was as high as 13%.

Most students are gone due to testing positive for COVID-19 or getting exposed. While some have actual symptoms, others are just waiting to get their test results back, which can take over three days.

Some West Valley teachers are sending schoolwork home so students can stay caught up from home. Other districts are following suit.

“We’re using a lot of the digital opportunities, whether it’s Google classroom, especially in secondary,” said Kyle Rydell, Superintendent of Liberty School District. “Our elementary teachers are doing a great job in providing up-to-date information or assignments they can complete.”

West Valley School District already has five virtual classrooms for students and teachers who have been exposed.

All districts tell a different story. While some are adjusting to remote learning, others have not made any changes at all.

