Spokane Speed and Custom Car Show is back this Father’s Day weekend

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, the Spokane Speed and Custom Car show is back at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

This show is solely owned and produced by Brian Anderson, a life long Spokane native with an endless passion for everything cars.

The car show is also not limited to cars! There are bikes, motorcycles, monster trucks and more! 🏍 🚲 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/pCm61Bklh4 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 18, 2021

The Spokane Speed and Custom Car Show starts Friday, June 18 at noon-8pm and continues Saturday, June 19 at 10am-8pm and Sunday, June 20 at 10am-5pm.

You can expect more than 300 of some of the best customs, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, classics and motorcycles from up and down the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets are $15 at the door for adults, $8 for kids 10 and younger, kids four-years-old and younger are free and senior/military get in for $13.

For more information, see the official show website.

