Spokane soccer team stranded in Texas due to historic winter storm

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane isn’t the only one being hit with snow. Texas is getting inches of it, plus freezing rain. At least 40 flights out of Austin were grounded, including one that was supposed to bring a Spokane soccer team home on Monday night.

Two all-girls teams went to Texas for a nationwide tournament last Thursday and Friday. Two teams, about 33 players and six coaches from the Eastern Washington Surf Soccer Club, went to Texas.

“We saw the forecast, but I don’t think we realized it was going to be this bad,” said Shea Swoboda, a coach with the soccer club. “It was cold I would say in Spokane. Surprised to find that it was as cold or colder in Texas.”

In Spokane on Friday, it was 3 degrees with a wind chill. In Austin, it was 20 degrees with a wind chill. Temperatures started to drop into the teens in Texas over the weekend.

“This type of cold we’re not used to the wind cause the wind is super — like, it hits our face. It hits our legs,” said Lydia Myers, a player and senior at Gonzaga Prep. “The second game it was freezing, the ball was slippery. Everyone was wearing pants. It was so cold.”

Some teams had their second game cut short because of the high and frigid temperatures.

Swoboda said they started to hear about flight cancellations on Monday. One team didn’t find out until they were already at the Austin Airport.

“We end up trying to get hotels because everyone was scrambling to get hotels,” she said. “It was a challenge.”

Some teams were separated between hotels. This wasn’t the only struggle.

“Everything’s shut down. Gas station, grocery stores, restaurants, fast food. There’s literally nothing that you can find,” Swoboda said. “We just found a little pizza place that opened up tonight for a few hours.”

Otherwise, she said it’s been tough trying to find food for the players.

Despite the setbacks, the teams are having fun spending some extra time together.

“Right now, we were playing Uno. Last night, we played some games, then we were just watching Netflix,” Myers said.

The teams are scheduled to fly out on Thursday, but there’s a Winter Storm Warning the night before. If this flight is canceled, Swoboda said they’ll make the best of it.

“We have a great group of players. A great group of coaches,” she said. “They’re handling it like champs and we’re just embracing the moment to have some good team bonding.”

