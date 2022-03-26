Spokane Small Business Convention happening Sunday

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Small business owners from the Inland Northwest have a great opportunity to connect at an upcoming event this Sunday.

The convention features Spokane’s top professionals in finance, accounting, business law, human resources, marketing, commercial real estate, and more. There will be presentations, workshops, and plenty of ways to network with those with decades of business experience.

Door prizes, snacks, and branding photography mini-sessions are also available for those interested.

The convention is at Burbity Workspaces, 2818 N. Sullivan Road, Suite 100, in Spokane Valley. It takes place on March 27 from 1-5 p.m.

General admission tickets are currently on sale for $20. You can purchase them online here.

Find more info on the event here.

