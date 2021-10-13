Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo kicks off Oct. 29

SPOKANE, Wash.– Mark your calendar for the Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo.

If you’re looking to get some new or new-to-you gear to hit the slopes with this ski and snowboard season, then you’ll want to check it out. It runs from Oct. 29- Oct 30 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

There, you’ll be able to find new or gently used gear for up to 60-percent off. That’s anything from boards, skis and poles to boots, goggles hats and more.

People from different snow sports companies will be there to answer any questions you might have.

You can also sell your gently used gear. You just have to drop it off at the Fair and Expo Center from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Don’t bring used hats, pants, coats or other soft goods. Those can only be sold new this year.

It costs $5 to get in either day.

You can find more information here.

