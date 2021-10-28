Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo kicks off Friday

by Erin Robinson

Schweitzer Mountain Resort Skiers and snowboarder got up early to enjoy the first chair of the season at Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo is a go!

The annual event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but this year’s event is kicking off Friday.

Organizers and vendors spent Thursday getting set up at the fairgrounds. The Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol normally hosts the event, but this year it’s being made possible by a different company.

The expo still promises the same great deals. Organizer Dale Roberts says anyone who needs gear should head there this weekend.

The expo starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through 10 a.m. It will also be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It costs $5 to get in but is free for kids 12 and younger.

You can also sell your gently used gear. You just have to drop it off at the Fair and Expo Center from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Don’t bring used hats, pants, coats or other soft goods. Those can only be sold new this year.

