Spokane Shock see high energy and talent from players after day one of training camp

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

The Spokane Shock held their first day of 2020 training camp in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Spring football in Spokane does not just mean college football practices. The Spokane Shock return to the Arena for the 2020 season, and head coach Billy Back is excited about his team after the first day of training camp.

Right now, the roster has 40 names on it, but they’ll trim that to 25, and then suit up 21 players for their season opener in Bismarck, N.D., March 22nd.

Their home opener is March 26th in the Spokane Arena.

