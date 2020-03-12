Spokane Shock postones season amid rising coronavirus concerns

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Shock season is being postponed amid rising coronavirus concerns, the Indoor Football League announced on Thursday.

The league said it’s postponing the 2020 IFL season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are disappointed, the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players remains our top priority,” said Shock owner Sam Adams.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the many families in Washington state who have lost loved ones to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Adams continued. “To those who are currently in isolation or quarantine, our concern and prayers are with you to make a full recovery and return to your family and friends.”

The team will continue to practice and prepare as scheduled, Adams said. That said, the Fan Fest and Season Ticket Pick-Up party will both be rescheduled.

“We are monitoring this on a constant basis and are working with the local municipalities and arenas in all of our markets. Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.