Spokane Shock hire Cedric Walker as head coach

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Shock

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock have a new coach.

Two-time Arena Bowl Champion Cedric Walker will now lead the team.

“Cedric comes to Spokane with a championship mentality at the highest level of indoor football as both a player and a coach,” CEO Sam Adams said in a release.

Walker spent 10 seasons playing in the AFL. He played for the Orlando Predators, Arizona Rattlers, Indiana Firebirds, Chicago Rush, Austin Wranglers and Las Vegas Gladiators.

After retiring from playing, he went on to serve as a defensive coordinator for the Bakersfield Blitz and Green Bay Blizzard. He has also been head coach of the AF2’s Everett Hawks and the TriCities Fever.

