Spokane Shock announce their 2020 roster

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Shock today announced the official roster of 2020. Training camp started on Saturday March 7 when 40 players arrived in Spokane to compete for 25 roster spots. After breaking down the roster to 25 today Coach Back said “I feel that this is the best roster in the Indoor Football League. It is a great collaboration of speed, size and talent. I am very anxious to see this team come together to win games.”

 

The 2020 Roster Is Listed Below.

Jonah Austin OL- LSU/NFL Rams

Serderius Bryant LB- Ole Miss

Calen Campbell RB- Lindenwood University

Seth Ellis DB- Lamar University

Shattle Fenteng DB- University of Georgia

Mike Green DB- Lenior-Rhyne University

Quayvon Hicks RB/LB- University of Georgia

Jeremy Johnson QB- Auburn University

Jordan Jolly WR- Navarro College

Dave Lefotu OL- University of Hawaii

Tavares Martin Jr. WR- Washington State

Charles McCullum QB- Stillman College

Quinten McCoy DB- North Dakota State

Rashaud Mungro OL- Eastern Kentucky

Chris Okoye DL- Ferris State/NFL Bengals

Lavon Pearson WR- University of Tennessee

Sawyer Petre K- Puget Sound

Kyrin Priester WR- Washington State

Micah Robinson DL- Syracuse

Steven Rowzee OL- University of Troy

 

Blake Sims QB- University of Alabama

Walter Thomas DL- Oklahoma State/ NFL Saints

Pasquale Vacchio LB- Buffalo State

Bill Vavau OL- Utah State University

Nick Woodman DL- Utica College

