Spokane Shock announce their 2020 roster
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Shock today announced the official roster of 2020. Training camp started on Saturday March 7 when 40 players arrived in Spokane to compete for 25 roster spots. After breaking down the roster to 25 today Coach Back said “I feel that this is the best roster in the Indoor Football League. It is a great collaboration of speed, size and talent. I am very anxious to see this team come together to win games.”
The 2020 Roster Is Listed Below.
Jonah Austin OL- LSU/NFL Rams
Serderius Bryant LB- Ole Miss
Calen Campbell RB- Lindenwood University
Seth Ellis DB- Lamar University
Shattle Fenteng DB- University of Georgia
Mike Green DB- Lenior-Rhyne University
Quayvon Hicks RB/LB- University of Georgia
Jeremy Johnson QB- Auburn University
Jordan Jolly WR- Navarro College
Dave Lefotu OL- University of Hawaii
Tavares Martin Jr. WR- Washington State
Charles McCullum QB- Stillman College
Quinten McCoy DB- North Dakota State
Rashaud Mungro OL- Eastern Kentucky
Chris Okoye DL- Ferris State/NFL Bengals
Lavon Pearson WR- University of Tennessee
Sawyer Petre K- Puget Sound
Kyrin Priester WR- Washington State
Micah Robinson DL- Syracuse
Steven Rowzee OL- University of Troy
Blake Sims QB- University of Alabama
Walter Thomas DL- Oklahoma State/ NFL Saints
Pasquale Vacchio LB- Buffalo State
Bill Vavau OL- Utah State University
Nick Woodman DL- Utica College
