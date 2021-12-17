Spokane Sheriff’s Office: Wanted man makes run for it during court appearance

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies had to chase a man down when he decided to run away during a court appearance.

The sheriff’s office said it started when Spokane County Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brad Humphrey went to a Spokane County Superior Court Room to contact somebody there. Humphrey was there to talk to the person about something completely unrelated to what was happening in the courtroom.

While Jordan McElwain, 28, was in front of the judge for a recall hearing on four outstanding felony warrants. The sheriff’s office said McElwain was not in custody at the time but was at the hearing because he failed to appear for a recent one. At the end of the appearance, the judge ended up ordering that McElwain be taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

When McElwain heard that, he turned and started sprinting out of the courtroom, the sheriff’s office said.

Detective Humphrey immediately started chasing him down. Humprey let McElwain know he was law enforcement and that he was under arrest.

That didn’t stop McElwain.

The sheriff’s office said McElwain kept running until he went down a hallway with a dead end. Detective Humphrey was right there with him and let him know again he was law enforcement.

Instead of giving up and surrendering, the sheriff’s office said McElwain tried to run past Humphrey. That’s when Humphrey grabbed him and told him he was under arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Humphrey took McElwain to the ground even though he tried to resist. Then, Humphrey tried to put McElwain in handcuffs and it looked like the situation was coming to an end. McElwain even said “Okay. Okay. I’m done,” according to the sheriff’s office.

But, it wasn’t.

The sheriff’s office said McElwain started to resist arrest again and got up off the ground.

The sheriff’s office said as the two continued to grapple, McElwain pulled away, which sent them both down a marble flight of stairs to the landing. There, the struggle between the two kept going. the sheriff’s office said McElwain hit the detective on his back while trying to get away.

Eventually, Spokane County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mark E. Lindsey jumped in and tried to help, the sheriff’s office said. McElwain pushed Lindsey away and kept fighting with Detective Humphrey. The two fell down another flight of stairs as they continued to go at it, the sheriff’s office said.

After that fall, McElwain got up and tried to run away. He was stopped because his pants started to fall down and he stumbled, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when Detective Humphrey tackled McElwain and tried to stop the fight.

Eventually, more law enforcement officers were able to jump in and help get McElwain into handcuffs. McElwain was medically cleared before being booked into the Spokane County Jail.

McElwain faces multiple charges related to the situation including third-degree assault, second-degree escape and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Detective Humphrey received only minor injuries from falling down the stairs. It said DPA Lindsey’s injuries appeared minor and consistent with being violently shoved into a wall.

