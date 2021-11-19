Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting food donations as part of ‘Holidays and Heroes’

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help feeding local families this holiday season.

“Holidays and Heroes” is an annual program hosted by the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Explorers, Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Detention Services.

The agencies work with local schools to identify children and families in need of help around Christmas.

On December 5, deputies will pick up those children in a patrol car and take them gift shopping for their families. A “special shopper” will also keep an eye out for gifts for participating children.

Each child is then sent home with presents and food boxes.

In the meantime, those looking to donate food or money can stop by Barney’s Harvest Food on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

