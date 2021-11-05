Spokane sheriff weighs in on Times Square recruiting billboard

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE. Wash.– A billboard from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office popped up Wednesday in New York City’s Times Square.

We tried reaching out to Sheriff Knezovich multiple times on Thursday and are waiting to hear back. However, he did have time to talk with CNN.

As to why they’re going the distance to recruit, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the sheriff’s office is having a hard time recruiting experienced deputies in our area.

In the interview, he said his office has been targeting specific cities through this campaign over the last seven months.

“We’re targeting areas that have disrespected their law enforcement,” Knezovich said.

The areas he’s referring to are New York, Denver, Portland, and Seattle. However, through a public record request, we found no new hire from those areas.

What the records showed were officers mostly recruited from California, one was from South Carolina, and two from Washington.

However, Knezovich insists the recruitment campaign is successful.

“We’ve pulled officers across the country to Spokane. They love the way the community respects their law enforcement. They appreciate the support they get from the community,” he said in the interview.

He said they’ll have hired more people by the end of this year than any other previous year.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office currently has 20 openings and will have another 20 next year.

“It’s important for us to reach out and explore different ways to recruit individuals to come and work for Spokane. We have a national problem in law enforcement right now, trying to get people to come work in agencies, and that’s why we’re doing this drive right now,” Knezovich said.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office Wednesday, Knezovich said the billboard cost taxpayers $12,000. However, he said its saving taxpayers by increasing public safety and taking into account his office spends millions in overtime.

