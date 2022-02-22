Spokane sheriff says decision to fire deputy was not political

by Melissa Luck

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich Copyright 2022 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich insists that firing a deputy who recently announced he’s running for sheriff was not politically motivated.

Sheriff Knezovich terminated longtime deputy Craig Chamberlin last week.

Knezovich says the firing stems from Chamberlin writing a character reference for his daughter’s volleyball coach, who was under investigation by another agency for possessing child pornography.

Chamberlin doesn’t deny that, but insists he did so without knowing the details of the investigation.

Ultimately, Sheriff Knezovich says, Chamberlin was fired for lying to the internal affairs investigator.

PAST COVERAGE: Tensions grow after termination of deputy running for sheriff

Chamberlin has been under investigation for months and Knezovich insists Chamberlin knew he was going to be terminated. The sheriff says Chamberlin is the only one playing politics with his dismissal.

“The day that I start weighing the politics of making decisions is the day I become a politician,” Knezovich said. “I will never weigh politics when it comes to doing right for the people of this community or this agency.”

During several interviews in the last few days, Knezovich has cited other disciplinary actions taken against Chamberlin in recent years.

4 News Now made a public records request for documents related to those investigations.

Knezovich has several times said he talked to KXLY in 2014 about killing what he called “an exposé” related to Chamberlin’s alcohol use.

4 News Now had no formal plans to run a story related to that, as there were no allegations of Chamberlin drinking on the job or interfering with job performance. There was no discussion with newsroom management about that story.

When asked, Knezovich said it was a conversation with an individual reporter, not newsroom or station management. He said he brought it up only to show his belief that the media knew about issues with Chamberlin years ago.

Chamberlin served as the public information officer for many of his 24 years with the department.

Chamberlin says he’s appealing his dismissal and still plans to run for sheriff.

“I’m going to keep my head up high, I’m going to rock and roll, I’m going to move forward,” Chamberlin said. “I’m going to go out and talk to people, I’m going to meet with groups, I’m going to stay positive.”

Knezovich has chosen not to run for re-election after 16 years as Spokane County Sheriff. He has endorsed Undersheriff John Nowels.

READ: Two candidates want to replace Knezovich as Spokane County Sheriff

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.