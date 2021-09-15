Spokane Shakespeare Society continues inaugural season performances this September

by Destiny Richards

Spokane Shakespeare Society continues inaugural season performances this September

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Shakespeare Society (S3) was founded in 2021 by Spokane locals looking to expand the theatre experiences available for the community of Spokane.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit company, S3 provides pay-what-you-can performances of Shakespeare and other classical works in the summer months.

A community-focused organization, S3 is always searching for more partners, more ways to collaborate, and more ways to strengthen the Spokane theatre and arts community.

The inaugural season began August 2021 at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park.

The season continues in September 2021 with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).

Three actors, 37 Shakespearean plays, and 90ish minutes–what could go wrong?

From Romeo and Juliet to Titus Andronicus, these actors will give you the highlights while making you laugh.

This fun romp through the Bard’s catalog will give you the fastest (and funniest) experience you have ever had with Shakespeare!

Since they are performing in the Park so it is recommended you bring your own seating to match your desired comfort level.

In the Lilac Bowl, all seating is on the grass.

For more information, see the official website for the Spokane Shakespeare Society.

