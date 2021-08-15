Spokane sets new weather record for 90 degree days

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, Spokane hit 40 days this year where the high was 90 degrees or hotter. It’s the most ever since records began in 1881 and the most since 1958.

This is just the latest in a string of heat records that fell this summer around the Northwest. In June Spokane had its hottest temperature ever recorded at 109. The city also had its second-longest streak of 90-plus highs in 2021, a full two weeks from June 23rd to July 7th.

Since the historic “hottest ever” heatwave in late June, a regular series of 90s and even a few 100s in July and early August have kept piling on to a historic summer. July was the hottest month on record for Spokane too.

Even more records could fall before the summer is over. 2021 is tied with 1928 for the most 100 degree days in Spokane with six. The latest day in the calendar year to hit 100 in Spokane was August 31, 1967.

The forecast for Spokane calls for more 90s on Sunday, so expect this record number 0f 90 degree days to keep climbing in the coming weeks.