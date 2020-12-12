Spokane set to receive 3,900 COVID-19 vaccines with first shipment

Spokane is set to receive 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when the first shipment arrives in Washington, the State Department of Health said Friday.

Washington itself can expect to see over 30,000 doses early next week. The confirmation comes the same day the FDA authorized the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine for emergency use.

According to a breakdown from the DOH, King and Clark counties will also receive 3,900 doses in the first shipment.

The Department of Health has not yet confirmed where those vaccines will first be distributed, though health officials have said they will go to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities first.

