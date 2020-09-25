Spokane sees third straight day of over 100 COVID-19 infections

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people have died from COVID-19 as Spokane County sees its third-straight day of over 100 infections.

In total, 165 people have died from the coronavirus and 6,801 people have contracted it. The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 31 county residents are currently hospitalized.

This marks three straight days of COVID-19 spikes over 100; this latest trend stems from Labor Day weekend, which county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said saw high COVID transmission due to large gatherings and little social distancing.

The health district is working with contact tracers to try and contain the virus, which allows them to better understand what people were doing and who they were in contact with at the time they were exposed. SRHD believes that the cases will again go down with successful contact tracing and isolation of the virus.

