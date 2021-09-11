Spokane sees the most rain in months

SPOKANE, Wash. – It didn’t take long for Spokane to see the most precipitation in over seven weeks when the rain started to fall Friday afternoon. The 0.10 inch on the official rain gauge at Spokane International Airport is the most since July 21.

The Spokane area and much of the Columbia Basin didn’t get lucky with rain in August. A similar rain event on the 20 and 21 of last month brought lots of rain to the mountains and valleys of North Idaho and Northwest Washington. In Spokane, this system only brought a few scattered thundershowers, so at least some neighborhoods have seen some rain over the past 51 days. That said, many parts of Spokane haven’t seen any rain at all in many weeks.

September is usually pretty dry. It’s the third driest on average in Spokane behind July and August. Rain becomes usually becomes more common in October, good news considering the lack of rain so far in 2021. So far this year, Spokane is keeping pace with the record-dry year of 1929, with just over five inches of moisture in total. The Spokane and Couer d’Alene region remains in an extreme drought.

