Spokane sees second highest COVID-19 case spike with 167 more people testing positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials reported Spokane’s second highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 167 more people testing positive.

Prior to that, the highest cases reported overnight was on August 6, when 170 people tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, a total of 9,887 people have contracted the virus in Spokane and 203 people have died.

The spike comes the same day the Spokane Regional Health District announced the departure of top health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Administrative Officer Amelia Clark announced Friday that Lutz is no longer serving as the county’s health officer, though she refused to answer whether he resigned or was terminated. The health district also refused to comment on why Lutz is no longer with the health district.

Employees gathered outside not long after to protest Lutz’s departure.

Health officials have reported a “fall surge” in COVID-19 cases in Washington and nationwide. The U.S. has now surpassed 9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. In Idaho, cases continue to surge, with 128 more people testing positive on Thursday.

